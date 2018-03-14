Richarlison Says He Joined Watford 'to Make History' After Promising Start to Life in Premier League

Watford midfielder Richarlison has revealed his reasons behind moving to the Premier League and why he rejected a move to Ajax that would have benefited him more financially.

The Brazilian has impressed since his move to England in the summer, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 30 appearances. He has since been linked with a move to Premier League champions Chelsea among other clubs.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Richarlison gave an insight into his move to the Premier League and revealed why he rejected Dutch giants Ajax. He said: ''Ajax are a big club, playing in the Champions League and I would have got more money there.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

''I came to Watford to play in the Premier League and stand out. No amount of money could ruin my dream. I came to Watford to make history.'

''Look, everybody wants financial security for their family, and when a player says otherwise, he’s lying. If I play at a really high level, opportunities will come my way.

"But right now my mind is focused on Watford. I will raise my level. I think about playing in the Champions League and being the top scorer in the Premier League.''

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Richarlison was set to sign for Ajax in the summer but a last minute call from then-manager Marco Silva offered the Brazilian a chance in the Premier League and he admitted it was an offer too good to turn down.





''Everything was arranged for Ajax when I got the call from Marco Silva. I changed my mind because to play in England was a childhood dream. I didn’t think twice before coming here.''