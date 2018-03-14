Ryan Mason Backs Harry Kane to Win Trophies and Break Records With Tottenham

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason has given Tottenham fans a boost by claiming Harry Kane will choose to stay at Tottenham and win trophies at the north London club.

Mason has recently retired due to a head injury sustained in early 2017 and spoke to talkSPORT this week about his views on Kane's future.

He said: ''What I believe is that Harry wants to go down in the record books as a record-breaker and going out to La Liga that’s not going to happen.

''Staying in the Premier League with Tottenham, that will happen. He’ll break Shearer’s record, he’ll break Rooney’s record for England - I’m so confident.''





Kane has 102 Premier League goals from just 145 games and is now viewed by many as one of the greatest strikers in world football. Mason was keen to comment on Kane's rapid rise to the top.

''You look at Harry, four years ago you couldn’t have imagined that he was a Premier League player. But the gaffer and the football club have turned him into a world-class striker, one of the best in the world.

TEAM NEWS: Preliminary assessments have confirmed that @HKane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle.



The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to First Team training next month. pic.twitter.com/q4sOSJHhPT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2018

''He doesn’t need to win a trophy right now. Harry I believe will stay at Spurs, he will stay there scoring goals, and I believe he will win trophies with Spurs.''

Kane is currently facing a spell on the sidelines after damaging lateral ligaments in his ankle, and is expected to be out of action for over a month.

Spurs will hope their talisman returns to action as soon as possible in order to help the club secure a top four spot.