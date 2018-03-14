Statistic Shows Gulf in Class Between La Liga & Premier League Teams After Sevilla Knock Out Man Utd

An interesting and revealing statistic shows that Spanish teams have the upper hand on English sides when they go head to head in the Champions League knockout stages by quite some margin.

The stat reveals that La Liga clubs have eliminated Premier League teams 14 out of the last 18 times they have faced each other in the Champions League knockout stages.

This comes after Sevilla - who are fifth in La Liga - defeated Manchester United - who sit second in the Premier League - 2-1 at Old Trafford in Tuesday's last 16 game.

Two goals in four minutes from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder was enough to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League on a famous night for the Spanish side at Old Trafford.

This was another sign that there are many that underestimate the quality that La Liga possesses, as in truth, a fifth-placed Sevilla side played second-placed United off the park at Old Trafford.

Spanish dominance in European competitions since the turn of the millennium is evident as La Liga clubs have amassed a total of 16 European titles since 2000, whereas English sides have won six in the same period.



Premier League fans can continue deluding themselves but the hardhitting truth is: La Liga is simply far superior to the EPL. — keith cozart (@UltraAutistic) March 13, 2018

We all just witnessed a mid table La Liga team outclass the current runners up in the Premier League. — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) March 13, 2018

'La Liga is a 2-team league with no depth'



Manchester United - 2nd in the Premier League

Sevilla - 5th in La Liga



FT: Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla pic.twitter.com/4jvbXyhDUP — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 13, 2018

Premier League fans overrate the quality of your league and that's a fact. Sevilla winning yesterday doesn't bear much weight on the debate but it should be give the fans food for thought.



La Liga clubs are pretty good at football too. — Medo (@Mediostability) March 14, 2018

The Premier League’s second best team goes down to La Liga’s fifth? Dayum. — Juan G. Arango (@JuanG_Arango) March 13, 2018

The Spanish clubs have a chance to improve the stat as Barcelona prepare to host Chelsea at the Camp Nou when they come up against the English outfit on Wednesday.

Barcelona go into the game with a slight advantage after Lionel Messi left it late to get an away goal in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

