Sunderland's Lee Camp Brands Stadium of Light a 'Difficult' Place to Play Ahead of Must Win Game

Sunderland keeper Lee Camp claims that the Championship relegation battle is still wide open, but admits that the Black Cats need to turn the Stadium of Light into a fortress for the rest of the season, despite describing it as a "difficult" place to play at the moment.

There are only nine league games remaining this season - and Sunderland have failed to win any of their last nine matches. The stats get worse. The Wearside outfit have only won two matches in front of their home crowd in the last 364 days, and Sunderland haven't left the relegation zone since the end of December.

Nevertheless, a determined Camp claims that their fortune can change, and that it needs to change sharpish:

“It is a must-win game, simple as that,” Admitted Camp, via Sunderland Echo.

“It is a difficult place at the moment and I understand people’s frustrations, but we all want the same thing.

“I don’t think anybody wants Sunderland to go down, it would make it a lot easier if it was a fortress for away teams to fear coming to visit.

“We have to try and win the game."

Camp arrived at the club in January, and is set to replace Jason Steele between the sticks this weekend after the first choice stopper was sent off on Saturday for handling the ball outside his box. Camp reckons there's plenty more football to be played - and anyone could go down:

“I think it will go down to the wire, I really do,” he added.

“We are not the only team in this situation, there are two other teams in the drop zone and a few teams above it that will all have the same feelings. Nothing is won or lost yet.”