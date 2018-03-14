Wayne Rooney Leads Tributes to Michael Carrick After the Man Utd Legend Announces His Retirement

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick confirmed that he will be retiring from football at the end of the season; news which has led to many figures within football honouring him with deserved tributes, including former teammate Wayne Rooney.

Rooney took to Twitter, via The Statesman, to honour Carrick, saying the England international "will be very successful in his new role as a coach". The two played together at United for over a decade, with Carrick taking over Rooney's role of captain when the striker left for boyhood club Everton in the summer.

Good luck to my good friend @carras16 who is retiring at the end of the season. Great teammate and one of the best I’ve played with. Briliant career and I’m sure he will be very successful in his new role as a coach 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/K2ZByYUxz1 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 13, 2018

Carrick has only been able to make four appearances this season due to a heart condition, so the central midfielder felt now was the time to call an end to his illustrious career.

Although he has not confirmed to be taking on the role, it seems certain that Carrick will be a part of United's first team coaching staff from the end of the season.

Carrick has made 463 appearances so far for the Red Devils, scoring 24 goals. In this time he has won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups, one Champions League and multiple other trophies and awards.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He also 34 caps for England, an impressive feat considering his career coincided with those of legends such as Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard.

As United are out of Premier League contention this season, and were knocked out of the Champions League last night to Sevilla, Carrick's only chance for silverware in his last season is in the FA Cup. They take on Brighton in the competition this weekend.