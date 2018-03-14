West Ham Given Boost in Pursuit of Ligue 1 Striker & France U21 International Jonathan Bamba

West Ham have been given a boost in their pursuit of Saint-Etienne striker Jonathan Bamba as the player has decided to not renew his contract according to reports from France, via But! Football Club.

This paves the way for West Ham to sign the striker in the summer on the cheap. Bamba has had a decent season for Saint-Etienne, scoring seven goals and contributing seven assists in all competitions. He is also only 21-years-old, so the Frenchman has plenty of time to improve.

However, Bamba's form has also gained the attention of other Premier League clubs, including fellow relegation-battlers Crystal Palace, meaning West Ham will have competition in their attempts to secure his signature.

The Hammers have lacked a consistent out-and-out striker this season, with new signing Javier Hernandez failing to hit consistent form, and Andy Carroll continuing to be sidelined due to various injuries.

Alongside this, the club sold two other attackers in January, with Andre Ayew moving back to Swansea and Diafra Sakho transferring to French outfit Stade Rennais.

On top of this, West Ham only signed Jordan Hugill from Preston in January, who has yet to open his account for the Irons, so clearly they need to sign a striker in the summer.

West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League, with only three points separating them from the relegation zone. They have lost their last three games, including a thrashing at home to Burnley which provoked unrest, with fans invading the pitch.

The Hammers will have to improve in this latter stage of the season and achieve Premier League football for next season for any chance to sign Bamba.