West Ham United Reportedly Eyeing Summer Loan Move for Barcelona Centre Back Yerry Mina

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Yerry Mina on loan in the hopes of rebuilding their side this summer.

The Colombian arrived at the Nou Camp in January however has only made two appearances since his move to Barcelona. While he continues to try and adapt to his new surroundings, Barca may be forced to offload the defender due to La Liga rulings.

David Ramos/GettyImages

A law in La Liga states a club can only have three registered players non-EU players in their squad, which could prove to be a problem. Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Arthur from Gremio at the end of the season, however that would mean along with Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho, Barca would have four registered players from non-EU countries.

With Coutinho and Paulinho both established starters for the club, Barcelona may be forced to sacrifice Mina in order to sign Arthur in the summer, and according to The Sun West Ham are set to come in for the defender, should this be the case.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Hammers were linked with signing Mina in January before the Colombian decided to sign for the Spanish giants instead, however, David Moyes may get another shot at obtaining his services should he become available for a loan deal.

West Ham will be looking to rebuild their side in the summer after a disastrous season so far which has left them three points off the relegation zone with just eight games left to play.

With the Hammers still left to play the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, it'll be a tough ask to stay in the Premier League. However, Moyes and the board are confident in doing so.