Wissam Ben Yedder Responds to Arsenal Fan on Twitter After Brace in Win Over Manchester United

Wissam Ben Yedder has responded to an Arsenal fan's pre-match prediction of the Champions League clash between Manchester United and Sevilla on Twitter on Tuesday.



The French striker stunned Old Trafford, scoring two goals in four minutes after coming off the bench in the away side's 2-1 victory over the three-time Champions League winners.

Mourinho's side were poor on the night and were deservedly knocked out by a spirited Sevilla side. They only came to life in the last 10 minutes of the tie and while Romelu Lukaku's managed to pull a goal back, it was too little to late for the Manchester club.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

After the game Ben Yedder responded to an Arsenal fan who had made a prediction of the outcome of the game 24 hours before a ball was kicked at Old Trafford.

The tweet from Arsenal fan Aubzology read: “This man is going to single handedly knock United out of the CL tomorrow. Remember this tweet."

This man is going to single handedly knock United out of the CL tomorrow. Remember this tweet. pic.twitter.com/nRME8kTw7f — G ™ (@Aubzology) March 12, 2018

The French striker noticed the Arsenal fan's comments after he scored his brace and decided to respond in a tweet that has gone viral, amassing over 50,000 retweets.

"He knew even before me lol," was Yedder's witty response.



He knew even before me lol https://t.co/PcVFBQaqbK — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) March 13, 2018

English clubs are sure to be sick of the sight of Ben Yedder as he has now scored six goals in the four Champions League games Sevilla have played against Liverpool and Manchester United this season.

The 27-year-old said to beIN Sports that beating Man Utd is like 'a child's dream.'

He said, via Daily Mail: “I’m happy, very, very happy. It's a beautiful evening. It's a child's dream to win against big players, big teams like Manchester United. There is a lot of emotion.

“We will try to savour it all together. We enter this history of the club, this is the first time we go to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. This is exceptional.”