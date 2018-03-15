Arsenal will host AC Milan at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night for the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Arsenal has a 2–0 advantage coming off the first leg of the match thanks to goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey.

AC Milan is coming off a 1–0 win over Genoa with a clutch 93rd minute goal by Andre Silva. Arsenal defeated Watford 3–0 on Sunday.

Arsenal is looking to make the round of eight in the Europa League for the first time since the 2009-2010 tournament.

Details on how to catch the match can be found below:

How to watch

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go.