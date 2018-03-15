AC Milan Boss Gattuso Talks Up Arsenal Midfielder As Rumours Over Summer San Siro Switch Persist

AC Milan boss has Gennaro Gattuso has piled praise on Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere ahead of his side's Europa League second-leg clash against the Gunners, while rumours persist over the San Siro side looking to sign the England international in the summer.

Speaking ahead of Thursday evening's clash at the Emirates Stadium, via Goal, Gattuso openly praised the 26-year-old, claiming that he was a keen admirer of his footballing talents.

The former Italian international player said: "I remember him when I came here to play a tournament in 2011. He can play in any league. He isn't particularly fast, but does have good technique.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"He can make the ball do the running and knows where to put it. He can play both as a support striker and playmaker. Wilshere had a lot of physical problems and is a player I always appreciated, but he's unusual. He combines English grit with Spanish technique. I like him a lot."

While the Gunners have experienced an underwhelming season so far, Wilshere's impressive form has seen him earn his first international call up in two years - and is set to represent the Three Lions in testing friendlies against the Netherland and Italy at the end of the month. With places up for grabs in Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad, Wilshere will be desperate to impress.

In other news, the Gunners are set to join Liverpool and Spurs in the race to sign Real Madrid winger Lucas Vázquez this summer - as the Spanish international is becoming frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities at the Bernabéu.





The 26-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirements in the summer, as Los Blancos look to fund a major squad overhaul.



