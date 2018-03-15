Arsene Wenger Heaps Praise on January Signing for Making Instant Impact at Gunners

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has praised his January signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, claiming that the former Manchester United man has settled in with ease at the north London club.

Speaking ahead of his side's Europa League second-leg clash against AC Milan at the Emirates Stadium, via the Daily Mail, Wenger expressed his delight with the speed at which Mkhitaryan had adapted to life at Arsenal, claiming that the club's style of football was highly suited to his abilities.

The veteran manager said: "He has integrated very quickly. I think the way we want to play football suits him naturally.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"He has been well accepted, shown a good adaptation level and of course the fact players of his calibre have the quality they have helps. But, as well, the fact that they've been abroad before, they know how to behave."

The tenacious Armenian has certainly impressed since joining the Gunners in a swap deal for Alexis Sánchez in the January transfer window - scoring two goals and providing five assists in just eight starts. Mkhitaryan will undoubtably be crucial to Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League - with a Europa League final win enough to seal their spot.

Arsenal will be confident in their abilities to progress through to the quarter-finals in Thursday evening's game, having brought home a 2-0 lead from the cavernous San Siro in the first leg. While the Europa League may not contain the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid, such top sides as Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid and Lazio are still in the competition.

Meanwhile, Wenger has claimed that he's eager for midfielder Jack Wilshere to stay with the club, despite rumours linking him with a summer move to Everton. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence of form this season after overcoming injury problems to win his place back in the Arsenal starting XI, and could be rewarded with a place in England's 2018 World Cup squad.