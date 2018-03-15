Arsene Wenger Reiterates Desire to See Jack Wilshere Arsenal Stay Amid Everton Transfer Rumours

Arsene Wenger has reaffirmed his desire to see Jack Wilshere remain at Arsenal as his contract nears its expiry date.

The midfielder, who was touted a free transfer signing for Everton in Wednesday's media, is out of contract with the Gunners in the summer and there has been no breakthrough in negotiations to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Wenger spoke to the media ahead of his side's Europa League game against Milan (h/ BBC Sport) and was queried about the ongoing stalemate between Wilshere's camp and the club, and the Frenchman reiterated that he wanted Wilshere to remain part of his plans.

Wenger said: "On my side, nothing has changed. Jack will be free at the end of the season. We have made a proposal to him and I want him to stay and be linked with the club for the future. I hope he will do it."

Talks between the two parties was believed to have broken down after the 26-year-old was left annoyed by Arsenal's insistence over him taking a pay cut due to his injury record.

Wilshere was asked to cut his salary packet by around 25% to give Arsenal some leverage over what they perceive as a risky investment given the England international's lack of fitness in recent seasons.

However, Wilshere has remained fit this term and does not believe that Arsenal value him enough to continue paying him what he currently earns.

That has been exacerbated by Arsenal's willingness to offer January signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan huge wages and Wilshere sees no reason why he cannot be afforded some leeway in his own demands.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is thought to have earmarked the playmaker as a potential summer recruit if he remains in charge at Goodison Park.

It is unclear just how concrete his interest is, but the 63-year-old would see Wilshere as an improvement to his current team on Merseyside if he could convince him to leave London.

