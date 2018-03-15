Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Worries Sevilla Were Not Given Enough Credit for UCL Win Over Man Utd

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is concerned that media coverage surrounding Sevilla's Champions League victory over Manchester United is focusing too much on the Red Devils' poor performance, and not enough on the incredible achievement of the Spanish side.

Speaking ahead of Atleti's second leg fixture against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League round of 16, Simeone paid tribute to his leaguearivals for their incredible performance at Old Trafford.

If ANYTHING pushed us to history at Old Trafford it's you 😍



THANK YOU SEVILLISTAS ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gz5rqZkKl2 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 13, 2018

"It is concerning that the general consensus is that this was anything other than a magnificent achievement with a great deal of weight and importance," said the Atletico boss (via the42).

"Sevilla played with huge levels of motivation, discipline and enthusiasm and their approach put them in good stead and made this look like a straightforward achievement."

Much of the media focus has been on the woeful display of the Manchester United players and the tactics deployed by manager Jose Mourinho. This performance has added to United's poor run in the competition over recent seasons.

Over last four seasons only Juventus [twice] and Leicester [v Sevilla] been able to beat a La Liga team in Champions League knock-out stages. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 15, 2018

But Simeone believes that Sevilla deserve more credit. Sevilla progressed to the quarter finals in their own right and not just because Man United played so poorly.

In fact, Sevilla dominated this fixture over both legs. Over the two matches, Sevilla attempted 46 shots to United's 27 and they could have scored a lot more if not for some heroics from David de Gea in the first leg.

It was also some timely substitutions from Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella which won them the tie. Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench in the second half at Old Trafford and scored twice in five minutes.

Sevilla await the Champions League quarter final draw which will take place on Friday 16 March at 11am (GMT).