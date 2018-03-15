Atletico CEO Forced to Spend Night in Moscow Airport Ahead of UEL Clash Due to Forgotten Passport

Atletico Madrid's chief executive has finally been allowed to enter Russian territory - 24 hours after he spent the night in Moscow airport over a forgotten passport.



In scenes reminiscent of Tom Hanks' role in 'The Terminal', Miguel Angel Gil was forced to spend the night inside the Russian capital's airport after he couldn't find his passport upon entering the country from Spain.

Gil had flown in to Moscow as part of Atletico's delegation ahead of their Europa League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday evening, but was barred from setting foot outside of the airport over his passport issue according to Spanish news outlet El Pais.

However, after eventually producing the right documentation, Gil was eventually able to leave Sheremetyevo airport and meet up with the rest of his team's travelling party.

A source within the building told the paper: "Gil has already passed passport control and is already on his way to the city."

Gil was told that he would have to visit the Spanish consulate in Moscow to obtain an emergency passport or he would have to return to the Spanish capital to pick up his personal document.

After being granted a temporary passport by the consulate, Gil was also informed that it would be in his best interests to gain an emergency Russian visa for the duration of his stay too just in case.

After electing to go for the former option, Gil spent the night in the airport before his passport came through and allowed him to join up with Diego Simeone's men.

This isn't the first time that a member of a sporting institution - or any other individual for that matter - has forgotten or misplaced their passport, and it certainly won't be the last either!

