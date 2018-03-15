Barcelona Icon Andrés Iniesta Admits China Move Is Possible & Sets Decision Deadline

Barcelona's veteran midfield Andrés Iniesta has claimed that he has until the end of April to decide on his future, with a move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season remaining a distinct possibility.

Speaking after his side's comprehension 3-0 second-leg victory over Chelsea in the Champions League, via Sky Sports, the 33-year-old openly admitted that he was strongly considering a move to the Far East at the end of the current campaign.

Iniesta said: "Before April 30 I have to make the decision whether I'm still in Barcelona or I'm going to China. I have to assess what is best for me and for the club.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"It is a decision that I will communicate to the club first and then you will find out. I will make a decision before April 30. It will be the most honest for me and for the club."





Now heading into the twilight of his career, Iniesta may well look for a new challenge - and indeed a hefty paycheque - before finally hanging up his boots. The tenacious Spaniard has spent his whole career to date with the Catalan giants - winning eight league titles, four Champions Leagues and five Copa Del Reys in the process.

Renowned as one of the finest creative midfield talents in Barcelona history, Iniesta will go down as a legend in the club's folklore, and will be eager to finish his Barça career in style.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte described himself as "proud" after his side's loss to Barça in the Camp Nou, contending that the Blues did all in their power to secure a win, but were unlucky against a superior side.

Barcelona will now go into the draw for the quarter-finals, where they could meet further English opposition in the shape of Liverpool or Manchester City.