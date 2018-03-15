Barcelona Star Doubtful for Both Legs of Champions League Quarter Final With Broken Toe

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is in danger of missing both legs of the Champions League quarter final next month after the club confirmed he suffered a broken toe during Wednesday night's Last 16 victory over Chelsea.





Busquets was withdrawn from the game at Camp Nou at the hour mark to be replaced by Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, who this week admitted he struggles with pressure.

After tests, Barcelona later explained that the 29-year-old had suffered a fracture of the fifth phalanx of his right foot, in other words his right little toe, and will be out for around three weeks.

Barça will discover who they will play in the Champions League quarter final when the draw is made by UEFA on Friday. Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Roma, Real Madrid or Sevilla are the seven potential opponents they could face.

First legs will take place on 3/4 April and returns will be played a week later on 10/11 April.

Busquets is also likely to miss three La Liga games over the coming weeks as well, starting with this weekend's Camp Nou meeting with Athletic Bilbao. There is a trip to Sevilla at the end of the month, with Leganes then due to visit Camp Nou on 8th April.