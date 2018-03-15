Bayern Manager Jupp Heynckes Plays Down New Champions League Record After Besiktas Win

Jupp Heynckes played down setting a new record for consecutive wins in the Champions League as a manager after a 3-1 win at Besiktas made it 11 victories in a row for the interim Bayern boss.

Leading 5-0 from the first leg, Thiago Alcantara and an own goal from Gokhan Gonul put Bayern 2-0 up on the night, and although Vagner Love pulled one back for the hosts, substitute Sandro Wagner's late goal sealed the win.

Speaking about his record after the match, The Daily Mail quote Heynckes as saying: “Managers think differently than the media. It turns out I had a record of scoring in successive home games but I only learned about it when (Robert) Lewandowski came close breaking it.

“For me, it’s about playing good football, seeing my team improve and offering a good spectacle.”

Heynckes was also unconcerned about the pressure his side were put under by Besiktas following Love's goal, claiming: “It was a convincing result. Besiktas hadn’t lost here in the Champions League so it wasn’t easy.

“We scored at the right times and opened up a 7-0 aggregate lead. It’s normal that we dropped off a little."

Bayern could now secure the Bundesliga title this weekend if they beat Leipzig on Sunday evening and Schalke and Borussia Dortmund both fail to win earlier in the weekend.