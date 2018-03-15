Coming to Besiktas? President of Turkish Club Reveals Ambitions to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Besiktas president Fikret Orman is a man with big ambitions.

He has his sights on pull in 100 million fans for the club worldwide, and he is also hoping to bring in a major attraction one day.

That attraction happens to be Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has actually been linked to the club in recent times.

Let's go 💪👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Mar 5, 2018 at 1:43am PST

Ronaldo, who turned 33 last month, is still at the very top of his game. And, depending on who you ask, is either the best or second best player in world football at the moment. It's likely that he does join a club at Besiktas' level before calling curtains on his career, but it's also very likely he'll move to another top club before doing so - if he leaves Madrid within the next two or so years.

"I'm honoured that such a link has expressed itself. The Turkey Football League is a league that needs to be brought into the world watched as underlined," Oman told CRI Turk (via Ajansspor)

"Besiktas club is a world club and the number of supporters of this club should be around 100 million.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

"Besiktas are not at the level we want right now, we have much work to do. We have come to a certain level; this level is not the level Besiktas should be. Besiktas is a club with a world-class team and 115 years of history before anything else.

"At this point, we are not good enough, we'll do better. It's not like this, we need time and we need to work. We have a lot of work to do for him [Ronaldo]."

The president is more concerned with the building of a huge fan base right now, though, as well as building stronger relationships with the current supporters.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Real Madrid Reportedly on Red Alert as David De Gea Grows Frustrated With Man Utd After UCL Defeat)

"The most important thing we care about is that we will do well with the social achievements and have good relationships with the fans," he continued. "Being a sympathetic club. Trying to be an organisation that gives people happiness.

"To make all of our supporters happy. Happiness is not the result of a single match. The social projects will serve people, the projects will make people happy. We are working on many issues. Of course, our most important goal is to reach 100 million fans in a short space of time.''