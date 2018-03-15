Ex-Premier League & Belgium Star Advises West Ham Target to Wait for 'Top Clubs' Tottenham & Man Utd

Former Newcastle defender Philippe Albert has advised Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker against moving to West Ham and urged him hold out for a club like Tottenham or Manchester United.





Dendoncker has been a rumoured target of several Premier League clubs for some time. The 22-year-old Belgium international who can play in defence or midfield was casually linked with Manchester United last summer, while Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all reported to have taken an interest in the rising star.

However, Albert, an ex-Belgium star who left Anderlecht for Newcastle in 1994 and spent five years on Tyneside, has advised Dendoncker to avoid making a decision on his future solely for financial gain and suggested waiting 'two or three' more years in order to secure a move to a 'top' club.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Albert told Het Nieuwsblad, as quoted by SportWitness: “In a few years, he’ll be a great defender. Not yet. He’s paid by Anderlecht, and he shouldn’t just go to England to end up at Everton or West Ham. That would only improve him financially.





“Let Dendoncker stay two or three years more [in Belgium] and he can go to real top clubs like Tottenham or even Manchester United at the age of 25.”

Whether Dendoncker listens to Albert's advice is another matter. In February, a report claimed that Anderlecht had yielded to their star player's demands and had promised to allow him to move this summer.

West Ham appear to have the strongest interest in the star, who could be selected to face England at the World Cup this summer - at least as far as the paper talk is concerned. However, as SportWitness' report identifies, the uncertain future of his compatriot Toby Alderweireld could have an impact on where Dendoncker ends up, and Spurs could be looking for defensive reinforcements this summer if Alderweireld moves on.