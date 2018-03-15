FIFA Release Latest World Rankings Ahead of Upcoming March International Break

FIFA have released the latest official World Rankings ahead of the March international break this month, with World Cup holders Germany top of the pile ahead of World Cup favourites Brazil.

Reigning European champions Portugal sit fourth, while 2014 World Cup finalists Argentina are fourth. Belgium, seen as a potential champion in Russia this summer, complete the top five.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

10th place Chile, who failed to qualify for the World Cup despite their status as double reigning Copa America champions, are the only other non-European nation in the top 10. Poland and Spain are locked together in joint sixth, while Switzerland are eighth.

Peru, going to their first World Cup since 1982 later this year, continue to fly high in 11th place, ahead of Denmark and South American rivals Colombia. Italy are the 14th best international side in the world, but that will mean little to a country who will be absent in Russia.

Gareth Southgate's England remain at a relatively lowly 16th place, behind Croatia. British neighbours Wales are 20th, ahead of the Netherlands and Uruguay.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Tunisia are the highest ranked African nation at the moment, ahead of Senegal (27th). Mohamed Salah's Egypt are 44th three months before their first World Cup since 1990. Iran (33rd) and Australia (37th) are the only Asian nations inside the top 40.