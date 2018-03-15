Forgotten Liverpool Striker Fails to Make the Cut at Wolfsburg and Is Told to Look for New Club

Belgian forward Divock Origi is expected to be on the search for a new employer this summer as German club VfL Wolfsburg have reportedly decided they have not been sufficiently impressed to make their loan deal for the Liverpool player permanent.

That is according to Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, who also believe that Liverpool have no plans to try to resurrect the player's career when he returns to Anfield, and thus will be looking to offload the player as soon as possible.

Origi joined Liverpool for £10m in 2014 having impressed for Lille, but never really got a consistent run of games at the club, scoring only twelve times in 51 league appearances. He made the loan move to Wolfsburg in the summer and has made 23 league appearances so far, with a return of five goals.

Liverpool news: Divock Origi is no longer wanted by Wolfsburg https://t.co/s7voomOvNM pic.twitter.com/OdeJYxAf7p — anglew meth (@anglew_meth) March 15, 2018

He endured a torrid time in his last game when he was dragged off after only 42 minutes of Wolfsburg's 3-0 loss at Hoffenheim, having touched the ball just 15 times, and it is thought that this performance could be the final straw for the player, with the club losing patience.

In spite of this, as reported by ESPN, Origi's father and agent Mike Origi insists that his son is still fully committed to Wolfsburg, and also believes that he has improved as a player during his time in Germany.





Origi Sr. said: "Divock's focus is fully on Wolfsburg. He wants to help the club in the relegation battle. Divock came to Wolfsburg to become a better player. And, in my eyes, he has achieved that."



