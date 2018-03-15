Gareth Bale & Luka Modrić Train Away From Real Madrid Squad as Concerns Grow Over Pair's Fitness

Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić have trained away from their teammates ahead of Zinedine Zidane's side's upcoming La Liga clash against Girona this weekend - with concerns growing over the pair's fitness.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, both players started their last game against Eibar and it is unclear why they have been separated from their teammates.

It is believed that both players are suffering from an end of season burnout, and could well be rested this weekend in preparation for their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter final.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Versatile forward Franchu Feuillassier has been called up from Los Blancos' Castilla side to make up the squad numbers, as Real look to finish their disappointing season strongly. After a woeful run of midseason form, Zidane's side now find themselves third in the table - 15 points behind their fierce rivals and league leaders Barcelona.





The Bernabéu side will, however, be buoyed by their impressive form in the Champions League, and will go into Friday's quarter final draw after overcoming a tricky tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the second round.

English sides Liverpool and Manchester City could await them in the next round, as well as top European clubs Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly keeping close tabs on David de Gea's situation at Manchester United - after the world class goalkeeper has reportedly become unsettled after his side's shock exit to Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Spanish international could well leave Old Trafford this summer, with Zidane desperate to sign the 27-year-old stopper.