Jose Mourinho 'Received Applause From Sevilla Players' After Congratulating Team for UCL Victory

Jose Mourinho received a round of applause from the Sevilla squad following their victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Spanish side sent the Red Devils crashing out of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory away from home on Wednesday. A quick brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder earned Sevilla a place in the quarter finals, while a lacklustre United looked fresh out of ideas on the night.

Jose Mourinho stole the headlines, as he so often does, with some of his comments following his team's shocking defeat. Incredibly, the boss said that the club need 'better players' and he aims to sign some fresh faces in the summer.

But after giving his players a firm dressing-down following their poor performance, the BBC report (via the Metro) that Mourinho took the time to show his respect to the side which got the better on him on the night.

The Portuguese reportedly asked for permission to enter the Sevilla dressing room and gave his congratulations and best wishes to manager Vincenzo Montella and his squad.

No, it wasn't a dream.

The players, seemingly impressed by the humble Mourinho and his graciousness in defeat, gave the Man Utd boss a round of applause for his kind words.

While it was a bad night for Man Utd, it proved to be another in a long line of disappointing performances for English clubs in the competition. The Red Devils join Tottenham and Chelsea in exiting Europe at the last-16 stage.

Meanwhile, the stats are damning for Premier League sides against La Liga teams. English clubs have been knocked out by Spanish ones in 14 of the last 18 meetings in the Champions League knockout stages.