Liverpool Star Struggling to Be Fit for Watford Clash After Missing Wednesday Training Session

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana missed training on Wednesday and is now a doubt for the club's game with Watford at the weekend, according to the Liverpool Echo (via the Watford Observer).

The 28-year-old did not take part Reds' session at Melwood on Wednesday after suffering a setback in what has been an injury ravaged campaign for the star. The start of Lallana's troubles came after picking up a troublesome thigh injury in the final of the Audi Cup in pre-season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He has been restricted to just 12 appearances this season in all competitions, and has struggled to build up any kind of consistency or match fitness since his return.

That return came back in November, but the former Southampton playmaker has failed to break back into the starting XI.

He came off the bench last weekend against Manchester United, but hasn't followed that up by joining his teammates for training, and now looks to be in doubt to be in the squad to face Watford.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It's a big game for Jurgen Klopp's side, who must respond following last weekend's disappointing defeat to the Red Devils.

They have the chance to get back to within two points of their bitter rivals who sit second, with United not in action themselves in the league this weekend.





Lallana may be forced to watch on from the stands, and he must be growing concerned at this point about how his inability to stay fit will affect his England chances with the World Cup just around the corner.

The St. Albans-born player is arguably England's most technical player on paper, but Gareth Southgate may see it as a risk to select someone who has hardly featured in the Premier League this season.

