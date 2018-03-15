Man Utd Ace's Representatives Rumoured to Have Met With Juventus Ahead of Potential £58m Move

Representatives of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial are believed to have met with Juventus - ahead of a potential £58m switch to the Serie A giants.

As reported by Italian outlet Premium Sport, Juve's vice president Pavel Nedved was spotted meeting the 22-year-old's agent in London last week, when the Turin side were in the English capital to face Spurs in the Champions League.

United are thought to be determined to hold onto the French international, but could accept a bid close to £60m, if Martial is keen to leave.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Monaco man has struggled to get regular first team football under his manager José Mourinho - and has been forced to play the role of impact substitution for much of the season. With the likes of Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sánchez all capable of playing in Martial's position, United could well cash in on Martial in the summer.

The tenacious forward's contract is set to expire next season, meaning that he could leave for nothing in 2019 if the Red Devils aren't able to either convince him to sign a new contract or offload him.

Martial is likely to be involved in the France squad travelling to the 2018 World Cup, and will be hopeful of playing more first team football to impress French boss Didier Deschamps.

In other news, senior figures at Old Trafford are thought to be concerned with Mourinho's tactical approach in their shock 2-0 Champions League loss to Sevilla - which saw United crash out in the second round after failing to score in two legs against the La Liga side. However, the club would have to spend big to get rid of the former-Chelsea boss, as his contract runs until 2020.