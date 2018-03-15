Newcastle Supporters in Disbelief As Injured Loan Star Islam Slimani Is Called Up by Algeria

Newcastle fans have blasted the decision made by Algeria to call up their injured loan striker Islam Slimani to international duty.

The 29-year-old is yet to feature for his temporary club as he nurses a a calf problem, but that hasn't put off Rabah Madjer from selecting the hitman, who has a decent record of just under a goal every two games for his country.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Slimani is targeted for a return to action against Huddersfield on March 31, but the Magpies 'aren't overly confident' he will be fully ready for the game, with his fitness still being monitored as reported by the Northern Echo.

The decision has been greeted with confusion and anger by Newcastle fans, who are worried the Leicester man will suffer a setback if he features.

Islam Slimani is in #nufc squad for trip to Spain. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) March 15, 2018

Slimani has not played for two months and even if he recovered in time he is surely lacking match fitness to warrant selection.

Slimani joined the Toon Army in January as a result of being way behind in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.

Despite costing a club record £28m, the former Sporting CP star has failed to make himself a regular, while Jamie Vardy has continued as the undisputed number one striker, with Shinji Okazaki or Kelechi Iheanacho as his partner.

Imagine if Slimani plays for Algeria and gets crocked. Be just our luck. — Michael (@mquinnNUFC) March 14, 2018

Lascelles 7/1 to make the World Cup squad. Let's hope Southgate does actually have his number! In other news, what's the odds on Slimani getting injured following his international call-up? — Jamie (@jir1987) March 15, 2018

So Slimani is getting called up by Algeria, a nation NOT in the World Cup, and there’s absolutely no reason #NUFC shouldn’t force him to stay with them for training. — The Exiled Geordies🎙 (@NUFC_Podcast) March 15, 2018

When slimani goes away with algeria, plays 30 minutes and Lee Ryder announces hes fucked his groin again and will be out for another 2 months pic.twitter.com/rQIR4JdtSg — Jay (@NufcJay18) March 15, 2018

Algeria face Tanzania and Iran over the international break and Magpies supporters will be praying they don't hear off Slimani getting any game time - Newcastle sit in a decent position in the league table five points clear of safety, but they are not out of trouble just yet and may have to call on their loan star.