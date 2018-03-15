Paul Ince Claims Alexis Sanchez Already Regrets Joining Man Utd After 'Ludicrous' UCL Performance

Manchester United legend, Paul Ince believes Alexis Sanchez is already regretting choosing the Red Devils over their Manchester rivals, claiming Old Trafford legends like Bryan Robson and Roy Keane would have refused to let a performance like that happen.

Jose Mourinho's side were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday, as Sevilla stunned the Old Trafford faithful with a commanding 2-1 victory. In the aftermath of United's disappointing performance, Ince said that Manchester United do not have a single leader and that he believes Alexis Sanchez is already regretting not joining Manchester City instead.

United's negative approach taken by Jose Mourinho, despite spending well over £300m on new recruits since joining the Manchester club, was 'ludicrous' according to United's former midfield maestro.

But the performances from the United players angered Ince the most, and he insisted it would not have been allowed to happen back when he wore the famous red of Manchester United at the Theatre of Dreams.

“The entire team need to take a long look at themselves after that performance, as well as the fans and the manager. They thought they could suddenly show up when Sevilla scored, but they didn’t. I can also say for a fact that if me, Bryan Robson or Roy Keane were on that pitch and the game had started like that, it would be a different story," Ince said.

Paul Thomas/GettyImages

Ince, who was known as the 'Guv'nor' during his playing days, continued his scathing attacking on his former club stating that they don't have a single leader in the dressing room stating that United's lacked desire.





“That complacency, and lack of desire, is the reason they aren’t in the quarter finals of the Champions League. There’s not one leader in that entire United team.

"In fact, I didn’t see any player take another to one side and say ‘this isn’t good enough, we need to get a grip. They were all playing for themselves, rather than encouraging each other," Ince continued.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

On Manchester United's newest recruit, Alexis Sanchez, Ince revealed that he believes the Chilean forward doesn't suit Jose Mourinho's way of play, and that it's obvious Sanchez would've been in better form had he joined Pep's City rather than United.

“Sanchez keeps trying to do things, and make things happen, but the more he does the worse the team gets. I’d bet that he probably thinks to himself that he wished he’d waited until the end of the season and gone to another team.





"It’s evident, from watching United since he joined, that he doesn’t suit how Jose Mourinho plays football. You could see him fitting in at Manchester City better," Ince added.