Real Madrid Winger to Push for Move Away From Bernabeu With Premier League Trio Interested

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vasquez has allegedly declared himself 'going', when asked about his future, which could alert Premier League sides Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 26-year-old may have been given a good run in the side lately by Zinedine Zidane, but according to Spanish rumours site Diario Gol the player feels as though it won't last with club president Florentino Perez likely to sanction moves for a number of players this summer.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The 2015 signing from Espanyol has never been a regular starter at the Bernabeu and is realistic about his chances of becoming that at a club littered with talent in his position.

Real are 15 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga and it's been a pitiful title defence from Los Blancos, and the expectation is that Perez will be chopping and changing the side in the summer in a bid to re-establish themselves as the best club side in the world - the likes of Neymar, Eden Hazard and Mauro Icardi have all been linked.

Diario Gol speculates Vasquez wants to leave and could join either Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham this summer and label the Spaniard 'a spoiled child' for his stance, although his reasons surely make sense.

It is unclear what price Real Madrid would want for Vasquez, but the player is under contract until 2021 and the club would want to raise as many funds as possible if they are to add top quality this summer.

