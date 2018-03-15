Report Claims Man Utd Considering Sensational Swap Deal Involving Paul Pogba & Marco Verratti

Rumours continue to circulate around Paul Pogba's current situation at Manchester United, with his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho becoming strained in recent weeks.

Injuries have also hampered his chances this season, as well as a reported falling out with manager Mourinho.

The manager's response to his side's shock elimination from the Champions League was to announce that he needed to sign some new players. Mourinho has reportedly put in a plea to sign sign four players in the summer, but is battling with the club's board over how much he will be able to spend.

The Metro are claiming that one way the problem of budget could be solved is if United offered swap deals for their proposed transfer targets. One sensational swap which is apparently being considered would involve Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

The Italy international is reportedly one of Mourinho's four transfer targets for the summer, with Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti also being considered as the Red Devils boss aims to strengthen the spine of his team.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Pogba only returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, for a then-world record fee of £89m. United's priority is said to be to try and ensure that the 25-year-old fulfils his potential at Old Trafford, but has so far fallen below the mark. Alternative plans for Pogba are also being considered in case his relationship with Mourinho continues to deteriorate.

Both Pogba and Verratti are represented by agent Mino Raiola, giving both clubs an easy line of communication to discuss the deal, but United would likely want a return on their record-breaking investment into Pogba and are expected to focus on getting him at his best before trying to move him on.