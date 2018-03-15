Report Claims Real Madrid Plan to Reunite Morata & Allegri After Productive Juventus Spell

Alvaro Morata could be in line for a third spell at Real Madrid as reports in Spain hint at a possible return for the Chelsea star.

Don Balon has alleged that the striker may be heading back to Santiago Bernabeu after just 12 months away if Zinedine Zidane is removed from his post as first-team head coach.

Morata has had an inconsistent season so far with Chelsea following his big-money switch from the Spanish capital, and he could be in line to link with a former manager at Real if Zidane is replaced in the dugout.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Juventus gaffer Massimiliano Allegri is apparently the favourite to take over from Zidane if Real president Florentino Perez opts to remove the Frenchman, and Allegri's first act would be to get reunited with Morata at the current La Liga holders.

The pair worked together during Morata's two-year stint with I Bianconeri and it was a partnership that worked out well for both, as the Spain international helped secure two Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups during his time in Turin.

Whether this particular rumour has any legs to it remains to be seen, but there have been murmurings about Zidane's future in Madrid after a poor season at the helm.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Reportedly Lining Up Audacious Swoop for Real Madrid Forward Gareth Bale)



Real have massively struggled to hold on to their league crown and find themselves sitting in third position in the Spanish top flight - 15 points off bitter rivals Barcelona - as well as being dumped out of the Copa del Rey.

Real are still in the hunt for a third consecutive Champions League trophy after they reached the quarter final stage, and Zidane's future will likely depend on whether he can lead his side to victory if they reach the final.

Morata began life in fine fettle for Chelsea as he bagged seven goals in his first eight games for Antonio Conte's men but, with injuries, suspension and concerns over the weather in the UK, has only netted five in the last 30.

