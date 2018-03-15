Report Claims Spurs Have Made €50m-Rated Bordeaux Talisman Malcom Their Summer Transfer Priority

Reports from France have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on signing Bordeaux talisman Malcom in the summer, with the Brazilian ace rated at €50m by the Ligue 1 outfit.

As claimed by French radio station RMC, Mauricio Pochettino is a long term admirer of the pacy winger, and had looked to sign him in January but Bordeaux were unwilling to let their star asset leave midseason.

The Argentine manger is thought to have already contacted Malcom over a potential move, with the competition set to be fierce for the former-Corinthians starlet.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has risen to become one of the hottest young stars in the French top tier - scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 29 appearances as his side have propelled themselves up the league into ninth place.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also believed to be hot on Malcom's trail, and are set to scrap it out for his signature at the end of the season.

With Spurs set to move into their stunning new White Hart Lane stadium next season, Pochettino will be determined to bolster his squad with exciting new talents to see in the new era.

Central to the north London side's ambitions will be holding on to their talisman Harry Kane - who is highly coveted by La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has refused to rule Kane - who is currently suffering from an ankle injury - out of his sides upcoming London derby against Chelsea on April 1.

The game will be pivotal in deciding who qualifies for next season's Champions League - with the Blues, Spurs, Liverpool and Man Utd all vying for the three qualification spots below runaway leaders Man City.