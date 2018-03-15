Report From Spain Claims Man City Have Emerged As Rivals to Real Madrid in Race to Sign Harry Kane

A very questionable report from Spain has claimed that Manchester City have emerged as rivals to Real Madrid in their summer pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

As reported by infamous nonsense-mongers Don Balon, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is determined not to see the England star leave the Premier League this summer, and is prepared to take on his former rivals to land the highly-rated striker.

However, Kane is highly unlikely to leave Spurs this summer, with a club on the brink of a new era in their new stadium.

City already boast the likes of Sergio Augero and Gabriel Jesus in their frontline, so a move for another top-level striker seems an unlikely scenario.

Harry Kane has always remained coy on his future plans, and may well leave the Premier League to chase the dream of playing for the Galacticos, but for now his future certainly seems to be with his current club Spurs.

Kane is currently sidelined after picking up an ankle injury against Bournemouth last weekend, and is set to be ruled out until next month. While England boss Gareth Southgate will be disappointed not to have his star player available for the Three Lions' upcoming friendly match, he is certain to be delighted that the goal-machine should be fit in time for the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Spurs are believed to have joined the likes of Man City and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon prodigy Rafael Leao.





The 18-year-old striker is one of the most exciting up-and-coming stars in Europe, and could be available for around £20m. Leao has a £53m, but his club could look to cash in on the youngster while interest remains high.