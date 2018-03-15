Sadio Mane Explains How 'Special' Jurgen Klopp Can Lead Liverpool to Champions League Glory

Sadio Mane has backed Liverpool to win silverware under 'special coach' Jurgen Klopp as he eyes Champions League glory.

The Senegal international spoke to the Liverpool Echo about his club boss and the Reds' chances of going all the way to the final to lift UEFA's prestigious trophy.

Liverpool progressed to the last eight of the competition thanks to a 5-0 aggregate victory over Portuguese giants Porto, and will find out their quarter final opponents in the draw on Friday.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

And Mane stated his belief that the current crop of Liverpool stars had what it takes to replicate the legendary teams of the past and win the title that the club last secured in 2005.

He said: "There are almost only top clubs left in the race. We are all aware that if you want to become a champion you must be champions. We've got the quality to beat every team in the world. And we'll try exactly that.

"Why should Liverpool not be on top in 2018? We want to win the Champions League. I am convinced we can do it for the first time since 2005."

Sadio Mane goals the last two seasons:



2016-17 - 13 ⚽

2017-18 - 14 ⚽



But i thought he is having a bad season 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/zdEsx47sDW — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 13, 2018

With the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City all in the hat for the next stage, Liverpool face a daunting task to progress all the way to the grand final in two months' time.

Mane, though, thinks that the firepower on offer in Klopp's team - coupled with the German's attacking philosophy - can stand Liverpool in good stead heading into any mouthwatering tie.

The Merseysiders have plundered 106 goals in all competitions under Klopp already this term, and the 25-year-old added that it was this type of football that may surprise their opponents and secure a dream place in the final.

The same Jurgen Klopp who led Borussia Dortmund to two consecutive league titles immediately after the 2010 World Cup. https://t.co/8VTYga80Qy — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) March 14, 2018

(You may also be interested in PHOTO: Liverpool Target's Agent Hints at New Roma Contract With Latest Instagram Post)



He added: "It's a very intense game, permanently attacking. It's demanding for the opponent, but also for us. It's pure power. You can see the result this year. We score many, many goals. That's what Jurgen Klopp expects from us.

"Every player here loves Jurgen Klopp. He's always positive, passes on a lot of his power. He's a very special coach. I think he's one of the best. Every footballer would love to train under him."