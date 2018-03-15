Sam Allardyce Hits Out at Everton Media Team After They Issue 'Wrong' Statement on Sigurdsson Injury

Everton manager Sam Allardyce fumed that a member of the Everton media team is 'going to get a bollocking' after issuing the 'wrong statement' about Gylfi Sigurdsson's injury.

Everton released a statement, giving an update on the Icelandic midfielder's injury situation. It read: "Following consultation with a specialist, it is anticipated that Gylfi Sigurdsson’s knee injury, sustained in Saturday’s Premier League win over Brighton, will keep him sidelined for between six and eight weeks."

"Somebody gave out the wrong statement," Allardyce explained, per the Liverpool Echo. "It can be less than that, so whoever gave out that statement is going to get a b****cking today.

"So well done, whoever gave that one out you've just got a right telling off because you cannot predict a length of injury in its entirety because you have people who heal quicker and we have highly qualified medical staff and equipment to try and speed up any injury.

"I've always felt it the wrong thing to do to tag an injury on its time limits because people recover quicker than others.

"Gylfi's motivation is obviously to get back playing for us and then playing for Iceland at the World Cup."

The former England manager then delved into further detail about how the injury will affect his side and how he hopes Sigurdsson will recover.

"Medical experts give a conservative view and you try and beat that and see if you can get Gylfi back as quickly as possible," he said.

"With James McCarthy and Eliaquim Mangala it's been a tough time all year with injuries and that has certainly had an affect on away performances and away results.

"Being a big signing its a blow. Your backroom staff have a prevention policy but when you can't avoid an injury like this you look at recovery time."