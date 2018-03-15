Sevilla Boss Vincenzo Montella 'Proud' After Historic Champions League Win Over Manchester United

Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella says he is 'proud' to be a part of the club, following their Champions League victory over Manchester United.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato), the Italian manager hailed the victory as a 'magic night' and revealed his hopes for the next stages of the competition.

Sevilla beat Manchester United 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, as a late strike from Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was not enough to overturn a quick fire double from Wissam Ben Yedder just 10 minutes earlier.

“We could have made history and we did it," Montella said.

“I am proud to have been part of this, we achieved an important target in a special stadium. It was a magic night. I feel we will be drawn against Bayern Munich, I hope we won’t play against Roma in the next stage. I want to meet my friend [Eusebio] Di Francesco in the following stages.

Imagine being told 3 months ago Montella would lead a team to a huge win at Old Trafford- this is why there’s nothing like sports — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) March 13, 2018

Montella also took time to reflect on his spell as manager of AC Milan, but insists his time in charge of the Italian club is very much behind him, with his full focus lying with his current project at Sevilla.





“I have no regrets about AC Milan. I wasn’t the manager they were looking for, now I only follow what the team does. Sevilla.”

The 43-year-old also hit back at recent claims from Milan players that they were not worked hard enough in training during Montella's time in charge at the club.

“Here at Sevilla, players complain because the work is too hard,” he said.