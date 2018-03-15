Switzerland International Reportedly Impresses Everton Scouts Ahead of Summer Bid

Everton are reportedly set to make a bid of around £7.5m in order to bring Basel's 26-year-old defender Leo Lacroix to the club.

That is according to the Sun, who believe that the Toffees sent scouts to watch the player at the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of the Champions League clash between Manchester City and Basel. Scouts were reportedly impressed by what they saw as the Swiss international helped his side towards a 2-1 win on the night, and looked comfortable at the back.

Everton have been notoriously shaky in defence all season, with Ashley Williams and Michael Keane receiving criticism for their performances, and Phil Jagielka seen to be well past his peak at the age of 35.

The acquisition of Lacroix could go some way to helping shore up that defence, although Everton are thought to expect competition from Brighton and Hove Albion, who are also reportedly interested in the player.

Lacroix is currently on loan at Basel from Ligue 1 club St. Etienne, and Basel are thought to have included an option to buy clause in the player's contract, which they may well choose to activate if he continues to impress for the Swiss club.

He has represented his country twice, and will be hoping to push for a place in the squad for the forthcoming World Cup in Russia.

Everton were actually first linked with the player in 2016 under Ronald Koeman, but in the end a move never materialised. Toffees fans will be hoping that it comes to fruition this time, and that Lacroix can provide some much needed competition for the likes of Williams and Keane.