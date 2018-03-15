Un-Son Hero: The Rise & Rise of Son Heung-Min at Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-Min signed for Spurs in 2015, and after struggling to adapt to the physical style of the league, the South Korean international has really come to life in the Premier League in the past two seasons.

The South Korean scored twice against Bournemouth at the weekend to help Spurs in their quest to finish in the top four and secure a third consecutive year in the Champions League.

His man of the match performance helped move the north London side into third in the table, as they claimed a 4-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.

With 18 goals in all competitions this season, the 25-year-old has become a vital figure for Tottenham Hotspur. However when playing in a team with Harry Kane, there is always the chance you may go slightly unnoticed.





However, it was in Kane's absence last term that Son really shone. Spurs' star goalscorer missed almost three months through injury in the 2016/17 campaign, but Son came through when called upon and Spurs assembled a title challenge despite Harry Kane's absence for a large part of the season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Son finished with 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last term, and is on track to as equally productive during this campaign.

With Kane limping off in the first half on Sunday, a worrying sight for Spurs fans, Son stepped up again scoring a brace in the second half to guide the visitors to victory.

The 25-year-old has seven goals in his last four appearances. He bagged two against Rochdale to help Spurs through to the FA Cup quarter finals, before scoring a stunning brace against Huddersfield three days later; his fifth goal in Spurs' last three league games.





His double on Sunday came four days before he had put Spurs ahead in their Champions League tie with Juventus.

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward has been in brilliant form at Wembley, and in January he equalled the club record of scoring in five consecutive home games for the Lilywhite's, held by Tottenham favourite Jermain Defoe.





With fears that Harry Kane could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Son has hit scintillating form just at the right time for Spurs.





On top of his performances, his passion also has not gone unnoticed by Spurs fans, especially in the last week.

Son Heung-Min's game by numbers vs. Bournemouth:



53 touches

26 (84%) passes completed

6 shots

4 shots on target

3 take-ons completed

2 tackles won

2 interceptions

2 goals



Filling Kane's boots. pic.twitter.com/icsmDJ6Hnn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2018

The Tottenham forward was clearly devastated after departing the Champions League, seemingly holding back tears in a post match interview. Before showing pure elation during the Bournemouth game, turning to the cameras at the end while shouting and shaking his fists in triumph.





Son has become a favourite amongst the Spurs faithful, and they showed recognition for the 25-year-old by debuting a song for the South Korean on Sunday afternoon.

🎼 'Nice one Sonny!' 🎼



"I got goosebumps. I'm a really lucky guy!"



🗣️ Sonny loves his new song! 💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/VM4Klikp6W — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 12, 2018

And his teammates are also never short of compliments for the AFC Asian Player of the Year.

Speaking to the club's official site following the weekend's game, Dele Alli said “Sonny is an unbelievable player. It’s nice to see him scoring and he plays such a huge part in the team.”

Good to get this win after Wednesday. Sonny on 🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/eN0oeCtuxJ — Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) March 11, 2018

Danny Rose added, “Sonny is very underrated. Goals aside, people don’t get to see his attitude on a day-to-day basis.





"He’s now closing in on 20 goals again in all competitions and that’s something to be delighted with – we’re all delighted for him and long may it continue!”





While Christian Eriksen has also spoken of how he enjoys to share the pitch with the former Bundesliga star:

"He could have had a lot more attention than he has had because he has done very well since he's been here," Eriksen said when speaking to Soccer Saturday, Sky Sports reports.

“It’s very good to play alongside him and he is a really good guy as well," the midfielder continued.