Arsenal Ready to Hand Mohamed Elneny a New Deal 7 Months After Putting Him Up for Sale

Arsenal are preparing to hand Mohamed Elneny a contract extension at the Emirates despite wanting to sell him last summer.

The Egyptian has made 25 appearances for the London side in all competitions this season, scoring once, and seems to have worked his way back into Arsene Wenger's plans.

Elneny showing why he’s the best African player to ever grace the Premier League. 😉 — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) March 11, 2018

With two years still left to go on Elneny's current deal, the Mirror are reporting that the Gunners are keen to extend the player's stay after selling Francis Coquelin to Valencia back in January. Jack Wilshere, though, is still being given a hard time over a new deal because of his injury record.

The England midfielder has already been offered new terms but will make less money if he signs - if he doesn't remain healthy that is. Wilshere is now on £110,000-a-week, yet Arsenal's offer will see that decrease to around £90,000 as a basic wage.

Performance-based incentives, however, could make it so that the player actually makes more than what he earns currently. But he would have to play blocks of 10,15, and 20 matches to secure the bonuses.

Jack Wilshere included in squad and could win first @England cap since Euro 2016. #SSN pic.twitter.com/D1NyFpVfrH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 15, 2018

“Things have changed since then," Wilshere said last week, with reference to him possibly extending his deal. "We are no closer to sorting anything out.”

The 26-year-old is back to being fully fit and enjoying a run of games this season. Yet given his propensity to attract injury, the Gunners can't really be blamed for wanting to play it safe and ensure that they get value for their money.