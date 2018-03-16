Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo are claiming that Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has agreed to a deal that will see him join Real Madrid in the summer.

The Poland international, who has scored 32 goals in 36 appearances this season, has over two years left on his current deal at Bayern, but according to Mundo, could be wearing the white of Madrid next term.

The agreement is reported as having stemmed from a series of meetings between Lewandowski's new agent Pini Zahavi and Florentino Perez's top aid Jose Angel Sanchez.

Rumors of the forward joining Real grew rife after he dropped Cezary Kucharski, his agent for over 10 years, to later hire Zahavi. And despite Jupp Heynckes insistence on him remaining at the Allianz past the summer, many believe that Lewandowski will complete the switch to the Bernabeu this year.

The player is understood to have hired Zahavi as a result of him wanting to leave the Bundesilga giants. And Mundo report that, after negotiations with Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, the striker now has his heart set on playing for Los Blancos.

The Spanish side, meanwhile, are said to have placed all their chips on Lewandowski due to the uncertainty surrounding English target Harry Kane. They were also waiting to see how things would play out with Neymar, but PSG are unwilling to negotiate over the Brazilian at this point in time and are bent on keeping him.

The only thing believed to be an issue, on Madrid's end, is Cristiano Ronaldo's preference for playing with Karim Benzema.

Perez, though, is simply looking to strengthen his side and isn't ready to be swayed by sentiments.