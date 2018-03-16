An all-Premier League showdown and a 2017 Champions League final rematch headline the Champions League quarterfinal draw, conducted on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Liverpool, which dealt Manchester City its first and only loss in Premier League play, will take on Pep Guardiola's side in the final eight, while Real Madrid's quest for a three-peat will go through Juventus in a matchup of last season's two finalists.

Here are the four pairings for the quarterfinals, with the first legs played on April 3 and 4 and the return legs slated for April 10 and 11:

Barcelona vs. AS Roma (April 4, April 10)

Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich (April 3, April 11)

Juventus vs. Real Madrid (April 3, April 11)

Liverpool vs. Manchester City (April 4, April 10)

The final takes place in Kiev on May 26.