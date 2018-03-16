Chelsea Eyeing Summer Move for Arsenal Midfielder Yet to Sign New Gunners Contract

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and have been tipped to raid their Premier League rivals if the Welshman has still not signed a new contract with the Gunners this summer.





The reigning champions attempted to buy midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal last summer, before successfully landing striker Olivier Giroud a few months later in January.

Ramsey is only contracted at the Emirates Stadium until the end of next season, June 2019, and the Daily Mirror explains that Chelsea are monitoring the situation.

The 27-year-old has speculatively been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past and revealed on Thursday night following Arsenal's Europa League triumph over AC Milan that he is still no closer to agreeing a new deal to extend his stay at the club.

"Nothing to comment on at the moment. I think they've been busy to tie up other contracts," he told BT Sport, most likely referring to ongoing negotiations with Jack Wilshere.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Chelsea have already added both Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley to their midfield since winning the Premier League title in May 2017, but Ramsey would further strengthen the UK home-grown presence in the squad. Whether fans at Stamford Bridge see their club's recent transfer business as an improving the team is debatable.

Ramsey has played over 300 games for Arsenal since joining the north London club as a teenager from Cardiff in the summer of 2008. He suffered a career threatening broken leg in 2010, but recovered to become a key part of the Gunners' team within a couple of years.

He enjoyed his best season to date in 2013/14, which culminated in him scoring the winning goal in a dramatic FA Cup final victory over Hull at Wembley.