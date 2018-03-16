Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Praises New Eagles Striker But Admits Concern Over 'Fatigue Element'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has praised the club's new striker Alexander Sorloth, insisting the player has done very well since his move from Midtjyland earlier this year.

However, Hodgson is also worried that fatigue may come into play, given the fact that the forward was immediately thrust into the team - and played out of his natural position - after a long winter break at his former club.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"He has done very well. He came here after a long winter break and he was just starting his pre-season training with FC Midtjylland when we brought him here," said the former England boss ahead of his side's weekend clash with Huddersfield Town (H/T the Croydon Advertiser).





"No sooner as we had done so, we were putting him in the team, and in the first couple of games not necessarily in the position we brought him in to play.

"I am concerned about the fatigue element with him and we will have to see how that pans out, but he has done remarkably well and we are very satisfied with him and he is everything we thought we were buying."

"We need to focus on ourselves," says Alexander Sørloth.



Sorloth hasn't gotten off the mark for Palace as yet, but Hodgson clearly rates him. The coach also reckons the Norwegian's remarkable athleticism stems from the focus placed on sports in Scandinavian countries.

"They spend a lot of money on facilities and give a lot of attention and emphasis on schooling children to become good sportsmen, to keep their physical fitness levels high, and of course all the Scandinavian countries are close to England," he added.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"They follow English football very closely and way the teams and football has developed over the last 40 to 50 years has been very English-based.

"That makes it easier I suppose for them to step into England and all they have to adjust to possibly is the tempo of the game, or a different club.