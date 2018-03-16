David Gold and David Sullivan Set to Attend West Ham's Clash With Southampton Despite Abuse

West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan plan on attending the clash against Southampton on the 31st of March despite the threat of more abuse from supporters, according to reports in the Sun.

The pair experienced serious protests from fans during the club's 3-0 defeat to Burnley, with Sullivan even being struck by a coin.

The co-owners were forced to leave their seats during the game and fan protests spilled onto the pitch, inevitably affecting the players level of focus.

Gold and Sullivan are determined not to let this trouble affect their support for the club and believe that it is important for them to be present during the season run in, with West Ham in real danger of the drop.

Many fans have called for the board to stay clear of the games in future, especially if there presence will incite further protests from fans that could further hamper performances on the pitch.

The Hammers currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just three points from the relegation zone and will need all the help they can get from supporters as the season draws to a close.

Their next game in the league is a vital one. They are faced with a relegation 'six pointer' against 17th place Southampton and cannot afford to slip up against their rivals, especially when they still have to face Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City before the end of the season.

West Ham are set to issue lifetime bans to protesters who invaded the pitch, and will be ramping up numbers of stewards and police in their remaining games of the season.