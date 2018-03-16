The eight remaining clubs fighting to win the Europa League and a guaranteed place in next season's Champions League group stage learned their fate as the draw for the quarterfinals was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Arsenal, who comfortably eliminated AC Milan in the Last 16, really need to go all the way after a poor domestic season and will now face 2005 winners CSKA Moscow for a place in the semis.

Only strong teams now remain in this incredibly competitive season of Europa League action, with Atletico Madrid facing Sporting CP and RB Leipzig drawn against Marseille.

2017/18 UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Draw:

RB Leipzig vs Marseille

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow

Atletico Madrid vs Sporting CP

Lazio vs Red Bull Salzburg

First leg ties will be played on Thursday 5th April, followed by the return legs one week later on Thursday 12th April.