Everton Stopper Jordan Pickford Reveals Ambition to Become England's No.1

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has plans to become the first-choice stopper for England and he isn't shying away from admitting it.

The 24-year-old joined the Toffees from Sunderland for £30m last summer after an impressive campaign, and he's now intent on making his name on the international stage as well.

Pickford has been included in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions set-up for friendlies against Holland and Italy before the World Cup in Russia and will have to compete with Jack Butland, Nick Pope, and Joe Hart for the main spot between the sticks.

With one cap to his name so far - having appeared in a goalless draw against Germany at Wembley in November - Pickford is aiming to give himself the best shot at becoming his country's No.1.

“All I can do is keep putting in the hard work and putting in performances each week and in each game," he told the Sunderland Echo.

“That starts on the training ground and in the gym and also the nutritional side of the game, to give myself the best opportunity to became the best I can be.

“Hopefully that will help me to become England’s No.1.

“That’s what I want to be, I would be lying if I said I didn’t want it. Hopefully, I can get on the plane – that’s the first aim – and then go from there.”

Pickford has played in all 30 of Everton's Premier League fixtures this season and has eight more games in which to continue to impress the England manager. It would be hard to imagine him not making the World Cup squad, yet becoming top choice is a different battle altogether.