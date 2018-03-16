FA Chiefs 'Extremely Concerned' Over Manchester City's Repeated Conduct Offences

FA chiefs reveal that they have concerns over the behaviour of Manchester City players under the management of Pep Guardiola.

City were fined £50,000 last Thursday for the failure to control their players in their 1-0 loss to Wigan. This is City's third offence in the space of 16 months.

The three-person commission said, via the Daily Mail, that they are 'extremely concerned' about the number of incidents that City have been involved in since Guardiola took over as manager. They believe that these occurrences do not match the trend before the Spaniard became manager as they had no disciplinary charges beforehand.

The FA named Sergio Aguero and David Silva specifically in their description of the situations during the Wigan match, saying the incidents were "aggravated by the players, notably Mr Aguero and Mr Silva touching or pulling the referee in an extremely insistent manner".

The FA claim that a points deduction could be enforced, but only if an extremely serious breach occurred over the next 12 months.

Other incidents like this under Guardiola's time at City include matches against Chelsea and Liverpool, which they were fined £70,000 altogether for.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The club have been involved in three tunnel episodes with the Catalan boss: at Chelsea last season, Manchester United in December and now at Wigan.

Guardiola has also been charged £20,000 himself by the FA for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of imprisoned politicians in Catalonia. The ex-Barcelona boss does not see the ribbon as displaying a political message, which differs with the view of the FA.