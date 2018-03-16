Filipe Luis is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after Atletico Madrid confirmed that he suffered a broken leg in the clash with Lokomotiv Moscow.

The full-back was stretchered off the pitch on Thursday evening after an hour after falling to the floor in agony following a challenge.

Atleti's official site confirmed in the aftermath of the game that Luis had been taken to hospital to undergo tests on the problem, and revealed that the 32-year-old had fractured his fibula in the tackle.

A statement on their website read: "Once in Madrid, Filipe Luis underwent radiological tests to understand the severity of the injury in his left leg. The medical staff can confirm the Brazilian left back has fractured his left fibula.

"Filipe had to be taken off in the second half of the match against Lokomotiv Moscow after suffering a strong hit to his left leg. He was replaced by Lucas Hernández."

The news will come as a massive blow to manager Diego Simeone, who had relied on the consistent performer for the past two-and-a-half seasons following his move back to the Spanish capital from Chelsea.

Luis had featured in 25 matches for Los Rojiblancos so far this season but had suffered something of a stop-start campaign due to a niggling calf and hamstring injury.

The Brazil international has made 298 appearances in all competitions across two spells with one of La Liga's biggest clubs, but won't be able to add to that for some time now.

Deputy left back Lucas Hernandez will now be expected to step into the breach and fill the void left by Luis, but Simeone will back the 22-year-old to do the business with his experience of being shunted out onto the left flank from his usual center half position throughout his career.

Luis will also miss the opportunity to represent Brazil at this summer's World Cup in Russia with the injury, and Tite will have to look for other options to fill in at that position on the field.