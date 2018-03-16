Former France and Arsenal Midfielder Issues Warning to Paul Pogba About His Attitude

Former France and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has given advice to Paul Pogba regarding the Manchester United star's attitude.

Speaking to French media outlet RMC, the 47-year-old warned Pogba to stop battling against Jose Mourinho, for the good of Manchester United.

He also labeled Pogba's behaviour as 'tiresome' and said that the French midfielder is sending out 'negative signals'.

Petit's comment come after it has been widely reported that Pogba has fallen out with United boss Mourinho, with the midfielder refusing to talk about his manager in a recent interview.

Manchester United fans have been disappointed with Pogba of late, particularly in the recent Champions League defeat at the hands of Sevilla. Pogba was criticised for 'walking' around the pitch and sulking as he gave possession away too easily and seemed somewhat disinterested in playing for Mourinho.

"Paul, I'll give him a little bit of advice - to change his attitude a bit," Petit said.

Paul Pogba has failed to create a single chance in his last five Premier League appearances for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/tJuIe50loN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2018

"He should stop making it a Mourinho-Pogba duel, because the club of Manchester United is much more important than those two guys. Right now, he's making it personal and you can clearly see that on the pitch as he is sending out a lot of negative signals. It gets tiresome when you're sulking permanently."

Pogba is not the first player to have reportedly fallen out with Mourinho. Juan Mata, Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos are among the stars to have previously had disputes with the Portugese boss.

However, France manager Didier Deschamps has backed Pogba to turn his form around on the pitch, and get back to his best.