Frank Lampard Insists Liverpool Need 'One or Two Things' More to Win the Champions League

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has given his view on why Liverpool will not win the Champions League this season.

The Reds breezed past last 16 opponents Porto, beating them 5-0 on aggregate and will be hoping to progress further through the competition.



They have since been handed a tough quarter final draw in the form of Premier League rivals Manchester City, and Lampard thinks Liverpool are missing a key ingredient if they are to win the competition. As reported by The Daily Star, he said: ''Obviously the front three are fantastic.''

''My only worry is that is it a year or two too early in their progress defensively and as a team? Van Dijk has come in and been fantastic and shored them up.But are they maybe still one or two players short as a team to be able to go all the way?





''But they’ve definitely got a chance.''

Liverpool have come under a lot of criticism for their defensive stability this season with Dejan Lovren in particular coming under scrutiny.

However, the record signing of Virgil Van Dijk coupled with an upturn in the form of Loris Karius has lead to club keeping four clean sheets in their last six games.

Although this is an improvement, there is no doubt that the defensive part of the game is most likely to be Liverpool's undoing in the Champions League this season.

Van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool defence will be majorly put to the test against Manchester City in the quarter finals of the competition, but they will be hoping to prove Lampard wrong.