Guillem Balague Makes Bold Claim About Liverpool's Chances After Champions League Draw

Liverpool have what it takes to beat Manchester City and secure a Champions League semi-final spot, according to pundit Guillem Balague.

The two Premier League giants are set to go head-to-head for a spot in the competition's final four next month, with the first leg at Anfield scheduled for April 3 before the return clash at the Etihad Stadium a week later.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit are the only side to have claimed victory over the Citizens in the Premier League so far this season; running out 4-3 winners on Merseyside in January.

And Balague told Sky Sports that he believes Liverpool have the talent within their squad to overcome Pep Guardiola's men again, despite being the underdogs.

Man City's chairman clearly wasn't happy with drawing Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/SoENbTdHXv — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) March 16, 2018

“The Liverpool-City tie reminds me of the infamous Liverpool-Chelsea tie in 2005", he said. "A staggering 33 points separated them when they played the second leg in Anfield and Chelsea were viewed as favourites, but they went out.

“But let’s see how Manchester City arrive at the tie, they may be tired. City should be favourites but Liverpool at Anfield may well play its part. It’s two completely different ways of playing the game and should be fascinating for the neutral.”

Quiet 7 days...



April 4: Liverpool v Man City

April 7: Man City v Man United

April 8: Everton v Liverpool

April 10: Man City v Liverpool — Mike Anstead (@mike_anstead) March 16, 2018

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the top flight, 21 points behind champions elect Manchester City, and return to action on Friday evening when they take on Watford at Anfield.

The Citizens, meanwhile, only feature once before meeting the Reds in the Champions League; when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on March 31.